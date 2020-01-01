New Year’s Eve fire damages Shreveport house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire burned a residence in Shreveport.
Firefighters were summoned to the 800 block of College Street at 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Flames and smoke were visible when the first unit arrived two minutes later, a Fire Department spokesman said.
“It’s still an active scene. It’s not under control,” said Robert Taggert, training officer.
At least three people were in the single-family home when the blaze broke out.
Someone smelled smoke, saw fire when they looked in the attic and called 911, Taggert said.
No injuries have been reported.
The Fire Department still has 16 units on the scene between Thornhill Avenue and Elizabeth Avenue, Cadd0 911 dispatch records show.
