Coroner identifies person killed in 2-vehicle collision

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision Wednesday in Shreveport.
He is 21-year-old Jarvis Raytez Thompson, of the 1700 block of Norton Street in Shreveport.
The man was identified through fingerprint comparison, the coroner’s office reports.
The wreck involving a Nissan Sentra and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup happened at 3:12 p.m. in the 3500 block of Milam Street, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
“It does appear that the Nissan was traveling at a very high rate of speed just prior to the impact,” police Cpl. Marcus Hines said, noting that the car’s engine was knocked 40-50 feet from the vehicle.
The speed limit in that stretch of Milam is 35 mph.
KSLA News 12 has been told that emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to get the Nissan’s driver out of the vehicle.
That person was pronounced dead at the scene, Hines said.
An officer on the scene said there was another person in the car. There’s no immediate word on that person’s condition.
Injured were the driver and passenger of the Silverado. Hines described the driver’s injuries as moderate but said the injuries to both the driver and passenger did not appear to be life-threatening.
There were eight Shreveport Fire Department and four Shreveport police units on the scene between Exposition Avenue and Sunset Drive.
Milam Street was closed at that location until the wreckage was cleared.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
