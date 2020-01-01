Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — No. 8 Baylor is going for its first 12-win season when it plays fifth-ranked Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor was a 1-11 team just three seasons ago. Georgia has won at least 11 games in each of the past three seasons and is back in the Sugar Bowl for a second straight year. For the Bulldogs, the Sugar Bowl has been a consolation prize after losing the SEC Championship game two seasons running. But Georgia players say they want to send seniors out as winners this time after last year's Sugar Bowl loss to Texas.