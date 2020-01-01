Happy New Year! Wet weather moves in tonight

Happy New Year ArkLaTex. We're kicking off the first day of 2020 with clouds and eventually a little rain. Rain begins as early as late afternoon and carries on into Thursday. Thankfully, if you have any outdoor plans this weekend, the rain will be gone and we'll be left with plenty of sunshine.
Temperature-wise this afternoon, highs will only reach the low to mid 50s. Also by late afternoon, we could be seeing light showers develop across southern portions of the ArkLaTex south of I-20. The rain will only continue in coverage and intensity tonight and into the overnight hours. With all of the clouds and rain, temperatures overnight will only drop to the mid 40s.
For Thursday, your morning commute may need a little extra time factored in as rain, heavy at times, continues in the morning and likely throughout the evening. A few non-severe thunderstorms are also possible with this system traveling out from Mexico. Morning temperatures will start in the mid 40s with highs that day in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Good news!, by Friday, we'll dry out and be left with more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. We'll also close out the weekend on a dry and beautiful note with highs in the low 60s.
Monday, slightly above average as highs reach the mid 60s. Rain is back Tuesday as our next cold front moves on in.
Have a wonderful first day of the year!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
