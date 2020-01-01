Funeral services set for slain Panola County deputy

CARTHAGE, Texas (KSLA) - Funeral services for Deputy Chris Dickerson, the Panola County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Tuesday morning, have been set for this weekend.
According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Dickerson’s funeral will be held at the Carthage Civic Center at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 3 from 5:30-8:00 p.m., also a the civic center.
The fatal shooting happened during a traffic stop at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, on Farm-to-Market Road 10 near Farm-to-Market Road 2260, according to the Sheriff’s Office and Staff Sgt. Jean Dark, of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Dickerson was an 8-year veteran with the sheriff’s office, he leaves behind a wife and two children.
