First Alert: Next rain maker arrives shortly after 2020 begins

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - We’ll ring in the new year on a dry note, but it won’t be very long into 2020 before our next rain maker arrives.
Clouds will be on the increase New Year’s Day and by mid to late afternoon the first showers of the new year will arrive. Rain will increase Wednesday night, becoming widespread in time for the morning commute Thursday. We’ll stay soggy into Thursday afternoon with some heavy downpours and a few storms likely. Rain will begin tapering off by Thursday night.
Here’s the latest hour-by-hour forecast with Futuretrack:
Even though we’ll likely hear some thunder Thursday, severe weather is not expected for the ArkLaTex. The greatest risk for a few strong storms will be closer to the Gulf coast.
The main impact for the ArkLaTex is heavy rain in some areas. Rain amounts are expected to be lightest across the north. Places around the I-30 corridor may not even pick up half an inch of rain. Higher totals are expected across the south and east where as much as an inch and half to two inches of rain could fall.
The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on this first weather maker of 2020.
