Clouds and rain move in to start 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and Happy New Year! As you are waking up to kick off the new year you’ll notice clouds will be on the increase across the ArkLaTex. That’s out ahead of our first rain maker of the year and the showers will start to move in during the afternoon hours today. The heaviest rain won’t push into the region until the overnight hours leading to a very wet commute back to work Thursday. The rain will move out in time for the weekend meaning ample sunshine will dominate the skies along with temperate to warm temperatures. Heading into next week we are watching for a strong cold front Tuesday.
Any of you that have to wake up early this morning will want to make sure you grab a jacket once again as you head out the door. But much like the previous couple days expect temperatures to return to the mid 50s. But unlike the past couple days clouds will be quickly increasing across the ArkLaTex. The chances for showers really won’t begin until the late afternoon and during the evening.
When just about all of us head back to work on Thursday it will be a wet and dreary day across the ArkLaTex. Rain will be heaviest during the morning hours with even some rumbles of thunder. Rain will more than likely continue through the afternoon and into the early evening hours before clearing out early Friday. But even with all the rain high temperatures will be the warmest of the week, getting all the way into the low 60s.
While your Thursday is looking like a washout the weekend is looking beautiful. Sunshine will return Friday afternoon and will stick around all the way into next week. While the cold front will drop our temperatures slightly, by Sunday highs will already be back into the low 60s across the region. Turning to next week, Monday should start off sunny before our next cold front moves in on Tuesday.
So enjoy the start of a new year, but get ready to use those umbrellas quickly! Have a great day and a great year!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
