Clouds and rain move in to start 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and Happy New Year! As you are waking up to kick off the new year you’ll notice clouds will be on the increase across the ArkLaTex. That’s out ahead of our first rain maker of the year and the showers will start to move in during the afternoon hours today. The heaviest rain won’t push into the region until the overnight hours leading to a very wet commute back to work Thursday. The rain will move out in time for the weekend meaning ample sunshine will dominate the skies along with temperate to warm temperatures. Heading into next week we are watching for a strong cold front Tuesday.