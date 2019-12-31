Tornadoes, tropical storm among 2019′s weather headlines

The ArkLaTex experienced just about every weather phenomenon possible: hot, cold, rain, droughts, Tropical Storm Barry and tornadoes in 2019.
It’s been an interesting year in weather and below we recap how it went.
January through July, temperatures were either slightly below or above average, but when we hit August and September, things got heated. Our hottest days in 2019 were on August 13th and September 8th at 102 degrees. Speaking of September, it was actually the hottest September in Shreveport in 145 years (see here). Although our average high was 83.7 degrees, we saw 7 days at or above 100 degrees.
For polar opposites, our coldest day was not too long ago on November 13th with a chilly drop in temperatures coming in at 21 degrees. Unfortunately, we did not see a white Christmas or white winter for that matter. Shreveport did not receive any measurable snow for 2019.
Some of the bigger headlines for weather were for the 5 tornadoes that touched down in Caddo parish this year and 3 in Bossier as well as Tropical Storm Barry moving through in July.
On March 9th, a supercell produced three tornadoes that tracked through northern Caddo, Bossier, and Webster parish. According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, they were EF-1 tornadoes with wind speeds between 86-110mph. The tornado that tracked near Mira, LA in Caddo parish led to 40 people seeking shelter in a gas station freezer.
A few months later, July 13th, Hurricane Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana as Category 1 Hurricane with sustained winds at 75mph. Once it reached the ArkLaTex July 14th, Barry was now only a Tropical Storm before weakening shortly after to a Tropical Depression. With dry air and wind shear as reasons to why Barry left less rain than expected across coastal Louisiana, our region received less than half an inch of rainfall from the storm itself. It wasn’t until the remnants of Barry did the parts of the ArkLaTex see more rain. Specifically in southwest Arkansas, they saw record amounts of rain with Dierks, Arkansas measuring 16.17 inches of rain from the remnants of Barry.
Speaking of rainfall, we ended 2019 with 42.83 inches of rain in Shreveport compared to the 51.28 inches of rain we normally see. Last year in 2018, we received 65.74 inches of rain.
Here’s to more weather in 2020 as we close out 2019 on a dry and quiet note!
