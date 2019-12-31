Tornadoes, tropical storm among 2019′s weather headlines

A few months later, July 13th, Hurricane Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana as Category 1 Hurricane with sustained winds at 75mph. Once it reached the ArkLaTex July 14th, Barry was now only a Tropical Storm before weakening shortly after to a Tropical Depression. With dry air and wind shear as reasons to why Barry left less rain than expected across coastal Louisiana, our region received less than half an inch of rainfall from the storm itself. It wasn’t until the remnants of Barry did the parts of the ArkLaTex see more rain. Specifically in southwest Arkansas, they saw record amounts of rain with Dierks, Arkansas measuring 16.17 inches of rain from the remnants of Barry.