Vigils, memorials, services planned for victims of deadly Lafayette plane crash

There are a number of vigils and fundraisers planned for the five victims of the plane crash in Lafayette. There are also some events planned along for the survivors who were severely injured.
A rosary service will be held for St. Michael High School graduate, Carley McCord, on Thursday, Jan. 2.
McCord, who was killed in a tragic plane crash en route to the LSU vs. OU Peach Bowl game, graduated from St. Michael the Archangel in 2007. A rosary service will be held at the school’s gym, located at 17521 Monitor Ave., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. All are invited to attend.
A funeral service and visitation hours will be held at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church on Jan. 4. The Interment following the service will be held at the St. George Catholic Church. You are able to send flowers to Carley’s visitation and memorial service by clicking here.
There was also a rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Mamou for victims of Saturday’s plane crash.
“Our prayers are with all the families and loved ones of those who perished in Saturday’s plane crash in Lafayette, especially our hometown men: RIP Vaughn Crisp and survivor, Wade Berzas," a Facebook post stated.
Ascension Episcopal School in Lafayette, where the youngest victim, Michael “Walker” Vincent, went to school, made a statement on Facebook:
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a beloved Ascension student and his mother. Please join us in prayers of comfort and healing as our school family comes together to navigate this difficult time.”
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was close friends with the Vincent family and made a post on Facebook saying:
“Today was a tragic day that saw families from across Louisiana lose loved ones in the Lafayette plane crash. My thoughts and prayers are with all of them during this most difficult time. Two of those who have now joined the chorus of angels were dear friends. Gretchen Vincent was a dedicated wife and devoted mother. Walker had his mom’s adventurous, charming, and generous personality. I will miss both of them forever.”
A statement was made by the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans about the death of sideline reporter, Carley McCord:
A moment of silence was held Sunday, Dec. 29 during the Saints vs. Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. to honor the victims of the crash. McCord worked for the Cleveland Browns, the Saints, the Pelicans, ESPN, and other news outlets. The Saints shared a photo of McCord’s tribute on the Panthers’ jumbo screen during the game.
The Northwestern State Alumni Association has started to collect donations for a scholarship in McCord’s honor, as she was a graduate of the university. Click here for more details.
There is also a GoFundMe for Danielle Britt, who was injured when the plane crashed. Her vehicle flipped and caught fire. She was able to escape, but has severe burns.
Both Michael “Walker” Vincent and his mother, Gretchen, will be laid to rest Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at Our Savior’s Church in Lafayette. In Michael’s obituary, it says he was “born into a family who loved to fly, Walker dreamed of becoming a pilot.”
To read his obituary click here.
McCord’s funeral will take place Saturday, Jan. 4 at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. To read her obituary click here.
Funeral services for the pilot of the plane, Ian Biggs, will take place at the Sunrise Chapel at Walters Funeral Home in Lafayette on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
McCord posted a story on her Instagram right before she left on the plane for Atlanta. It was a quote from singer/songwriter Andy Grammer’s song Keep Your Head Up. The quote was “Only rainbows after rain, the sun will always come again.”
Grammer responded on Instagram after seeing Carley had died:
