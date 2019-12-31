ETX deputy-involved shooting suspect in custody following foot chase in Shreveport

Police say it happened in the 5400 block of Buncombe Road. That’s not far from Pines Road in Shreveport.
Officers say Gregory Newson crashed the vehicle he was in, rolling it, and then took off on foot, according to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Ofc. Christina Curtis.
A Shreveport police K-9 officer was able to locate the Newson and bit them.
Newson was taken into custody near the intersection of W. Hollywood Ave and W. Perimeter and Meriweather Road. That’s close to the Shreveport Regional Airport.
