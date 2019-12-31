Australia sending aid by sea to towns cut off by wildfires

PERTH, Australia (AP) - Australia is deploying military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that destroyed homes and sent thousands of residents and holidaymakers fleeing to the shoreline.
Navy ships and military aircraft were bringing water, food and fuel to towns where supplies were depleted and roads were cut off by the fires.
Seven people have died this week as destructive wildfires tore through communities on the southeast coast.
Fire conditions eased somewhat Wednesday but scenes of utter devastation were left behind.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.