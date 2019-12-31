Kim vows to show new N. Korean weapon, never trade security

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Kim has called for active "diplomatic and military countermeasures" to preserve the country's security in a lengthy speech at a key political conference possibly meant to legitimize major changes to his nuclear diplomacy with the United States. The sign reads: "North Korea and the United States can't restore confidence." (Source: Ahn Young-joon)