Nice weather for New Years, but lots of rain is on its way

(KSLA) - A large amount of rain is heading our way just after the new year begins. There will be heavy downpours and a couple storms to end this week. There will not be any severe weather, but you will need your umbrella.
Happy last day of 2019, and final day of the decade! Through the last few hours, we will have nice sunny skies, then clear for the first half of tonight. There will not be any rain tonight, so you can leave the rain gear at home. There will be some chilly temperatures though. It will be falling to the mid 30s around midnight. So, you will need a jacket as you go out to ring in the new year tonight.
To start off 2020, there will be cold temperatures in the morning. Many places will be near the freezing point. You will need a jacket as you wake up in the morning. So, at least it will feel more like January! It will also be rather cloudy in a few areas. The clouds will increase from midnight through Wednesday.
Wednesday will be a somewhat nice day with there being a lot of clouds, and slightly warm temperatures. It should warm up to the mid 50s in the afternoon. There will not be much sunshine, then the rain will eventually take over late Wednesday night. Rain chances will be at 30%.
Thursday will have a lot more rain around. There is a 70% chance of showers with maybe a storm or two. There will not be any severe weather with this system. You will need your rain gear though. There should be roughly three quarters of an inch of rain to around one inch. It will still warm up to the lower 60s.
Friday may have a few lingering showers int he morning, but it will be clearing out in the afternoon. As of now, I have a 10% chance of rain Friday. The computer models have been shifting to more rain on Friday, so this rain chance could increase as we get closer. I would keep the rain gear with you to be on the safe side. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s.
Saturday and Sunday will be a bit better. There will be a lot more sunshine with little to no rain. It should be a couple of nice sunny days! There may be a couple small passing clouds, but that will only provide little impact to us. So, try to get out and enjoy the great weather this weekend!
Have a great end of 2019 and a great start to 2020! Don’t take your year for granted!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
