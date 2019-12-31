Ed Orgeron, coaching staff earn big payday for LSU’s national championship victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football has had one of its best seasons in program history, if not THE best season in college football history.
Ed Orgeron and his coaching staff did an excellent job leading the Tigers to a 15-0 finish and most importantly a national championship victory.
SU went 12-0 in the regular season and defeated seven ranked teams, including the postseason. Perhaps one of the most important victories, besides the national championship, was the statement 46-41 win at No. 2 Alabama. For the first time in eight years, LSU won the SEC West Division.
Quarterback Joe Burrow became the second LSU player in history to receive the Heisman Trophy a week after the Tigers defeated Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship game.
However, Burrow who wasn’t the player who won a prestigious award. Among the numerous players recognized, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff Awar and safety Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award.
When you have multiple players winning multiple awards, in addition to winning their conference, playoff semifinal, AND national championship the coaching staff is doing something very right.
Ohh and by the way, Coach O was named the Home Depot AND AP Coach of the year.
So, it should come as absolutely no surprise that the university had a plan in place to reward Orgeron and his staff should they make every LSU football player and fan’s dream a very enjoyable, can’t get enough of it, reality.
According to their contracts, LSU will pay $2.4M to the football coaching staff for LSU’s incredible season capped off by the national championship victory 60 miles away at Louisiana’s other favorite football stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Will receive $60,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $200,000.
Will receive $45,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $300,000.
Will receive $60,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $400,000.
Will receive $45,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $425,000.
Will receive $45,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $425,000.
Will receive $60,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $450,000.
Will receive $60,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $475,000.
Will receive $100,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $500,000.
Will receive $100,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $500,000.
Will receive $100,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $500,000.
Will receive $1.7M in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory. Orgeron’s contract included bonuses for winning a certain number of games in addition to postseason games.
Orgeron will receive $500,00 for LSU’s 12 regular-season wins, $200,000 for winning the SEC Championship game, $250,000 for LSU playing in the CFP Semifinal, $150,000 for playing in the CFP Championship, and an additional $500,000 for defeating Clemson in the CFP National Championship.
The bonuses will be paid to Orgeron in addition to his base salary. Orgeron earns $4 million per year, according to USA Today.
Perhaps, maybe the best bonus of all will be the National Championship ring the university will gift to the coaching staff.
LSU will open up the season by hosting the University of Texas-San Antonio on Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium.
2020 LSU Football Schedule
- Sept. 5 UT-SAN ANTONIO (Home)
- Sept. 12 TEXAS (Home)
- Sept. 19 vs. Rice (in Houston – NRG Stadium)
- Sept. 26 OLE MISS (Home)
- Oct. 3 NICHOLLS STATE (Home)
- Oct. 10 at Florida
- Oct. 17 at Arkansas
- Oct. 24 MISSISSIPPI STATE (Home)
- Oct. 31 Open Date
- Nov. 7 ALABAMA (Home)
- Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA (Home)
- Nov. 21 at Auburn
- Nov. 28 at Texas A&M
The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Before you start planning your tailgate parties, and booking hotel rooms for away games, take a moment to appreciate LSU’s incredible, storybook ending to an incredible season.
