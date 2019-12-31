Ed Orgeron, coaching staff earn big payday for LSU’s national championship victory

Tigers finish championship season 15-0 led by a Heisman Trophy-winning QB

Ed Orgeron, coaching staff earn big payday for LSU’s national championship victory
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and the rest of his staff will be rewarded handsomely for leading the Tigers to their fourth national title in program history. (Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion | December 30, 2019 at 5:02 PM CST - Updated January 14 at 3:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football has had one of its best seasons in program history, if not THE best season in college football history.

Ed Orgeron and his coaching staff did an excellent job leading the Tigers to a 15-0 finish and most importantly a national championship victory.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hoists the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after his Tigers defeated Clemson, 42-25, on Jan. 13, 2020.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hoists the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after his Tigers defeated Clemson, 42-25, on Jan. 13, 2020. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

SU went 12-0 in the regular season and defeated seven ranked teams, including the postseason. Perhaps one of the most important victories, besides the national championship, was the statement 46-41 win at No. 2 Alabama. For the first time in eight years, LSU won the SEC West Division.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron raises the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Trophy after the Tigers beat the Oklahoma Sooners, 63-28, in the College Football Semifinal on Dec. 28, 2019.
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron raises the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Trophy after the Tigers beat the Oklahoma Sooners, 63-28, in the College Football Semifinal on Dec. 28, 2019. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Quarterback Joe Burrow became the second LSU player in history to receive the Heisman Trophy a week after the Tigers defeated Georgia 37-10 in the SEC Championship game.

RELATED: You can get your picture taken with the National Championship Trophy at these two locations in Baton Rouge

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the 85th Heisman Trophy, setting new records for the award in four categories.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the 85th Heisman Trophy, setting new records for the award in four categories. (Source: Jacques Doucet/WAFB-TV)
LSU will enter the Peach Bowl as heavy favorites over Oklahoma. (Source: Garland Gillen)
LSU will enter the Peach Bowl as heavy favorites over Oklahoma. (Source: Garland Gillen)

However, Burrow who wasn’t the player who won a prestigious award. Among the numerous players recognized, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the Biletnikoff Awar and safety Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award.

When you have multiple players winning multiple awards, in addition to winning their conference, playoff semifinal, AND national championship the coaching staff is doing something very right.

Ohh and by the way, Coach O was named the Home Depot AND AP Coach of the year.

So, it should come as absolutely no surprise that the university had a plan in place to reward Orgeron and his staff should they make every LSU football player and fan’s dream a very enjoyable, can’t get enough of it, reality.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was 29-of-39 for 473 yards and seven touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown in the College Football Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was 29-of-39 for 473 yards and seven touchdowns. He also scored a rushing touchdown in the College Football Semifinal at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Oklahoma Sooners. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

RELATED: LSU sweeps college football awards

According to their contracts, LSU will pay $2.4M to the football coaching staff for LSU’s incredible season capped off by the national championship victory 60 miles away at Louisiana’s other favorite football stadium, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Here’s a breakdown of the bonuses :

Dennis Johnson Jr. - Defensive Line Coach

Will receive $60,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $200,000.

Mickey Joseph - Wide Receivers Coach

LSU Wide Receivers Coach Mickey Joseph
LSU Wide Receivers Coach Mickey Joseph (Source: SEC/WAFB)

Will receive $45,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $300,000.

Joe Brady - Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

LSU Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Joe Brady
LSU Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach Joe Brady (Source: SEC/WAFB)

Will receive $60,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $400,000.

RELATED: REPORT: LSU, passing game coord. Joe Brady agree to contract extension

William Busch - Safeties Coach

LSU Safeties Coach William Busch
LSU Safeties Coach William Busch (Source: SEC/WAFB)

Will receive $45,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $425,000.

Greg McMahon - Special Teams Coordinator

LSU Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon
LSU Special Teams Coordinator Greg McMahon (Source: SEC/WAFB)

Will receive $45,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $425,000.

Corey Raymond - Defensive Backs Coach

LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond
LSU defensive backs coach Corey Raymond (Source: Photo by: Josh Auzenne)

Will receive $60,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $450,000.

James Cregg - Offensive Line Coach

LSU Offensive Line Coach James Cregg
LSU Offensive Line Coach James Cregg (Source: SEC/WAFB)

Will receive $60,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $475,000.

Steve Ensminger - Offensive Coordinator

LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger
LSU Offensive Coordinator Steve Ensminger (Source: SEC/WAFB)

Will receive $100,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $500,000.

RELATED: Steve Ensminger’s daughter gives birth to healthy baby boy on Jan. 9

Tommie Robinson - Associate Head Coach/Running Backs Coach/Recruiting Coordinator

Will receive $100,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $500,000.

Dave Aranda - Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator

LSU Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda
LSU Associate Head Coach/Defensive Coordinator Dave Aranda (Source: SEC/WAFB)

Will receive $100,000 in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory, in addition to his base salary of $500,000.

RELATED: Can LSU retain both top assistants, Aranda and Brady?

Ed Orgeron - Head Coach

(Source: SEC/WAFB)

Will receive $1.7M in bonuses for LSU’s 15-0 season and National Championship victory. Orgeron’s contract included bonuses for winning a certain number of games in addition to postseason games.

Orgeron will receive $500,00 for LSU’s 12 regular-season wins, $200,000 for winning the SEC Championship game, $250,000 for LSU playing in the CFP Semifinal, $150,000 for playing in the CFP Championship, and an additional $500,000 for defeating Clemson in the CFP National Championship.

FULL POSTGAME VIDEO: Coach O, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Queen talk LSU's dominant victory over Clemson

The bonuses will be paid to Orgeron in addition to his base salary. Orgeron earns $4 million per year, according to USA Today.

Perhaps, maybe the best bonus of all will be the National Championship ring the university will gift to the coaching staff.

LOOKING FORWARD TO NEXT SEASON

Tiger Stadium
Tiger Stadium (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

LSU will open up the season by hosting the University of Texas-San Antonio on Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium.

2020 LSU Football Schedule

  • Sept. 5 UT-SAN ANTONIO (Home)
  • Sept. 12 TEXAS (Home)
  • Sept. 19 vs. Rice (in Houston – NRG Stadium)
  • Sept. 26 OLE MISS (Home)
  • Oct. 3 NICHOLLS STATE (Home)
  • Oct. 10 at Florida
  • Oct. 17 at Arkansas
  • Oct. 24 MISSISSIPPI STATE (Home)
  • Oct. 31 Open Date
  • Nov. 7 ALABAMA (Home)
  • Nov. 14 SOUTH CAROLINA (Home)
  • Nov. 21 at Auburn
  • Nov. 28 at Texas A&M

The SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Before you start planning your tailgate parties, and booking hotel rooms for away games, take a moment to appreciate LSU’s incredible, storybook ending to an incredible season.

RELATED: Parade planned, mayor to present LSU Tigers with key to city after CFP National Championship win

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.