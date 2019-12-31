Beautiful finish to 2019, wet start to 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning and happy final day of 2019! We are tracking another beautiful day across the ArkLaTex as we wrap up the year. We are still tracking our next weather maker currently moving onshore on the west coast. Showers will begin to move into the region later New Year's Day and really move in early Thursday morning. Now while this is a cold front don't expect a major drop in our temperatures. In fact, by early next week our highs could be closing in on 70.