Beautiful finish to 2019, wet start to 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning and happy final day of 2019! We are tracking another beautiful day across the ArkLaTex as we wrap up the year. We are still tracking our next weather maker currently moving onshore on the west coast. Showers will begin to move into the region later New Year's Day and really move in early Thursday morning. Now while this is a cold front don't expect a major drop in our temperatures. In fact, by early next week our highs could be closing in on 70.
For your Tuesday expect another day with ample sunshine across the ArkLaTex. Your day will once again begin on the cool side with maybe a little frost for some as you are heading out the door. Temperatures though, will warm up into the upper 50s during the afternoon. If you are heading out for New Year’s Eve the region will stay dry, but clouds will be on the increase overnight.
As we kick off a new decade Mother Nature is going to start off the new year wet. Showers will begin to move in during the afternoon Wednesday before really picking up during the overnight hours into Thursday. The peak of the rain will be during the morning hours Thursday before starting to move out during the afternoon.
While we will cool off slightly Friday and Saturday this will be a very tame and short lived cool down as temperatures on Sunday will already be back into the 60s. As we head into next week a ridge will begin to build over the ArkLaTex as our temperatures will continue to move up.
So while we do have a cold front on the day don’t expect any Arctic chill to come to the ArkLaTex anytime soon.
Have a great final day of 2019 and Happy New Year!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.