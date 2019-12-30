Rosary service to be held at St. Michael gym in honor of Carley McCord

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A rosary service will be held for St. Michael High School graduate Carley McCord.
McCord, who was killed in a tragic plane crash en route to the LSU-OU Peach Bowl game, graduated from St. Michael the Archangel in 2007.
A rosary service will be held at the school’s gym, located at 17521 Monitor Ave., on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. All are invited to attend.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Jean Vianney Catholic Church, located at 16166 S Harrells Ferry Rd. in Baton Rouge. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with a service to follow. Interment will then be held at St. George Catholic Church, located at 7808 Saint George Dr. in Baton Rouge.
