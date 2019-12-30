UPDATE: Bodycam video of reported kidnapping Sunday in Brookside

BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WBRC) - BREAKING: WBRC FOX6 News now has the bodycam video of the reported kidnapping in Brookside on Sunday.
In the video you can hear officers and investigators asking Sean Sanders to get out of the van. You can also hear them ask if the victim is okay.
Sanders several times asks the officers to “just shoot him.” One officer says, “We’re not going to do that, Sean.”
We want to warn you this video is emotional and disturbing at times.
UPDATE: Sean E. Sanders is charged with Kidnapping 1st Degree, and Attempted Murder. Officers also have a seizure report on Sanders’ white van.
ORIGINAL: A California man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Brookside at knifepoint, assaulted her with a tire iron, led police in a chase and held the victim hostage at knifepoint during a standoff.
Brookside Police Chief Mike Jones says it was a witness who called police to report the kidnapping and added that the call likely saved the victim’s life.
Chief Jones says the witness reported a man attempting to drag a woman into a wooded area on Brookside Coalburg Road with the intent to kill her. Once the suspect noticed the witness, he put the woman into his van and sped off. The witness then followed the victim, according to Chief Jones, and continually updated officers on the suspect’s location.
“The witness who originally reported the kidnapping, that man did a great job," Chief Jones said.
According to Brookside Police, officers received the call around 2:45 p.m. Brookside patrol units spotted the van shortly afterward and attempted to stop it.
The suspect fled, leading police on a chase onto Bivins Brookside Rd.
Additional units responded, blocking the vehicle on Mt. Olive Rd when they observed a female bleeding from her head, being held against her will and forced onto the floorboard by the suspect. The suspect drove into a police car, breaking through the barrier and continued to flee the scene.
The suspect attempted to run over a Brookside officer before assisting officers were able to barricade the suspect again and establish a tactical perimeter.
According to police, the suspect then held the victim hostage at knifepoint and barricaded the rear of the van.
Chief Jones said, “She was lying on top of him. He had a knife to her throat. Were able to safely taze him as she struggled to get away. The officers and deputies rescued her from the rear of the vehicle.”
As officers attempted to negotiate, the suspect pleaded with officers to kill him.
Tactical units were eventually able to enter the vehicle, rescue the victim and take the suspect into custody.
The suspect has been identified as Sean E. Sanders of Los Angeles. Police say the suspect has an extensive criminal history involving assault and kidnapping.
Officers said several tips have come in saying people believe Sanders was spotted elsewhere in Alabama in the same van.
Police say Sanders’ van had a cage in the back of the vehicle, wire cages over the windows, a blanket covering the back window and chains locking the back doors from the inside.
The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
This is Alan Collins’ story from Monday, December 30:
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.