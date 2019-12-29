2 injured in Sunday morning shooting; gunman still at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning.
Police responded to the shooting a little after 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29 at the intersection Monique Ave. and Greenwood Rd. That’s in the Western Hills neighborhood.
According to spokeswoman Christina Curtis, one male and one female were shot. The male victim is facing life-threatening injuries and is being taken to a local hospital. No word on the female victim’s status.
No description on the gunman as he got away.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on our Facebook and Twitter pages.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.