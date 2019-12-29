DPS: Suspect in stolen vehicle arrested after evading Longview officers

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle and evaded officers in Longview was arrested without incident Saturday.
According to DPS, Saturday night at approximately 7:40 p.m., troopers responded to assist the Longview Police Department on a stolen vehicle that was evading their officers.
The suspect, Preston Ryan Bradford, 29, of Gladewater was apprehended without incident by troopers at Hwy-80 and West Loop 281 at 8:03 PM.
DPS said the suspect was driving a blue 2004 Hyundai passenger car that had been reported stolen out of Gladewater.
No injuries were reported. The suspect was transported to the Gregg County jail.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.