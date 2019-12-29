Another round of rain; Sunshine returns Monday

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms expected for northwest Louisiana, east Texas south of I-20, and southwest Arkansas south of I-30. Highs across the ArkLaTex today are in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wind is out of the south 5-10mph. There is a Marginal Risk for parts of Natchitoches and Lincoln parish, but ingredients are as favorable to get much going, however; if anything were to become severe, damaging wind gust and small hail would be the primary threat.