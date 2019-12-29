Another round of rain; Sunshine returns Monday

Happy Sunday! Another day with mostly cloudy skies through much of the day as well as more rain in store for parts of the ArkLaTex. If you've miss the sunshine and cooler weather, good news, they're right around the corner.
Today: Mostly cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms expected for northwest Louisiana, east Texas south of I-20, and southwest Arkansas south of I-30. Highs across the ArkLaTex today are in the upper 50s and low 60s. Wind is out of the south 5-10mph. There is a Marginal Risk for parts of Natchitoches and Lincoln parish, but ingredients are as favorable to get much going, however; if anything were to become severe, damaging wind gust and small hail would be the primary threat.
Tonight: This evening, temperatures will fall into the 50s and 40s with overnight temperatures going COLD once again in the upper 30s. Skies tonight will also be clearing which will aid in cooling overnight temps.
Monday, morning temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s so don't forget the heavier jacket. Sunshine and blue skies return with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Wind: West 5-10mph.
Tuesday: New Year's Eve day itself will be fairly nice. More sunshine with afternoon highs in the upper 50s under mostly clear skies. For the evening, it'll be a tad cooler in the low 40s and upper 30s.
Wednesday-New Years Day- Enjoy a fresh start to the new year with temperatures in the mid 50s and slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Hope you have a great Sunday!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
