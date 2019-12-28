2 gunshot victims show up at separate hospitals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Within three minutes, two gunshot victims showed up at separate hospitals.
It happened Friday night in Shreveport.
First, a woman with at least one gunshot wound came seeking treatment at 9:07 p.m. at Willis-Knighton North in the 2600 block of Greenwood Road, police Officer Christina Curtis said.
Then at 9:10 p.m., a man with a gunshot wound to his face and another to his abdomen showed up at Ochsner LSU Health in the 1500 block of Kings Highway.
Investigators have not yet determined whether the two cases are related, but they happened about the same time, Curtis said.
Nor have they said where they think the shootings occurred.
During the same time frame, Caddo 911 dispatch operators received several calls about gunfire.
But no one saw anything, Curtis said.
Dispatch records show gunfire was reported at:
- 9:10 p.m. on Penny Street,
- 9:32 p.m. on Bernstein Avenue between West 70th and West 74th streets, and,
- 9:34 p.m. at Dillingham Avenue at Dalzell Street.
Again, authorities have not yet determined whether any of these are related to the others.
