Severe weather possible Saturday evening

(KSLA) - A cold front will be pushing its way through the ArkLaTex Saturday evening and overnight. There will be some strong storms which some could become severe.
The rain chances will be increasing later in the day. Especially after midnight. As the rain chances go up, the heavier the rain will likely be. So, during the late evening hours and overnight is when we could expect some potential severe weather.
There is only a marginal risk for severe storms. A marginal risk is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. So, it is the lowest on the severe scale. While, the threat is low, it is still possible some of the storms become severe.
Good news is that the storms are not expected to ramp up in intensity or coverage. There will be one line of storms that moves through with the cold front. After that line has passed, the severe threat goes down. Most of the storms will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds. There may only be a couple storms that get up to the severe level.
As far as the threats, it is only damaging winds to be concerned about. Even that is on the lower end of the spectrum. The hail threat may be right behind that, but that is still not anything to worry about. More good news, is that the tornado threat is even lower than the hail threat.
While widespread severe weather is unlikely, it is possible for one or two storms to become severe. It is a good idea to have the KSLA First Alert Weather App downloaded and to have notifications turned on. That way, if any severe weather does strike, you will be notified.
Of coarse the KSLA First Alert Weather team will be watching this system closely for any changes. Be sure to follow their forecast on social media, on the weather app, ksla.com, and on air for the latest.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.