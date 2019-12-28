No. 1 LSU nearly a 2 TD favorite over No. 4 Oklahoma

ATLANTA (WAFB) - WAFB 9Sports and the LSU Tigers have been here in Atlanta since Dec. 22 and now we’re finally on the eve of the big game.
The Tigers are about a two-touchdown favorite over the Oklahoma Sooners.
The Sooners have been in the College Football Playoff Semifinal three straight years. This is their fourth appearance overall.
LSU is making its debut in the CFP Semifinal.
The two head coaches meeting with the media one last time before Saturday’s kickoff.
“You know you hear about guys winning the Heisman and how they are going to play after and all that stuff. We made sure that Joe (Burrow) is rested. We made sure that we have blocked out all the noise," Coach O told reporters on Dec. 27.
"We haven’t talked about any individual awards, accomplishments in our meetings. I think we have left that stuff behind. We haven’t talked about the pressures of the playoff game or nothing like this. we’re going to approach this game just like any other game. The only thing I told them, ‘we come to a playoff game, not a bowl.’ I do believe we are going to play loose if there is any indication of the way they have been all week. They have been loose all week. They’ve had great practices. I don’t think the pressure of a big game is going to get to these guys. They have great leadership, but we’ll see. you never can tell until the game comes,” Orgeron said.
Coach O says that his star running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire hasn’t practiced with the team all week.
Now Coach O says he believes Edwards-Helaire will play against the Sooners. How much he’s not sure.
Look for true freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price from Southern Lab in Baton Rouge to play a big role against the Sooners.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.