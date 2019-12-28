Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of carjacking a pregnant woman, hitting her with the vehicle and driving off with her two children inside has surrendered to authorities. The children weren't harmed. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports 18-year-old Dedric Hurst of Chalmette turned himself in Friday to face two counts of aggravated kidnapping and carjacking. The woman told deputies she was unloading groceries from her car when he got in and started to drive away. She was struck as he drove off. She was taken to a hospital and later released. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned blocks away with the two children still inside.