Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Antonio Brown's agent says the four-time All-Pro receiver's visit with the Saints has gone well. Agent Drew Rosenhaus says he and Brown will continue discussions with New Orleans. Coach Sean Payton says the Saints have no immediate plans to sign Brown after including him in a workout with other free-agent receivers. Payton says the Saints are doing their due diligence as the playoffs approach. Brown has not been with an NFL club since New England cut him Sept. 20 amid multiple sexual misconduct accusations which have spawned an ongoing league investigation of the receiver.