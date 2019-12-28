Five fatalities confirmed after small plane crash in Lafayette

December 28, 2019

LAFAYETTE, La. (KSLA) -Authorities confirm five fatalities following a small plane crash that happened in the Lafayette area Saturday morning, according to Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit.

Six people were inside the plane before it crashed at around 9 a.m. near the intersection of Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road.

Three people who were on the ground were injured and taken to the hospital.

