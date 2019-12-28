Cold front brings rain and storms; some possibly strong to severe

Good Saturday morning. It'll be a gloomy and stormy Saturday in the ArkLaTex. Mist and light rain will be on and off this morning ahead of today's cold front. The cold front will sweep southeast through the ArkLaTex with the possibility of some isolated strong to severe storms late afternoon/early evening for the western half. From the evening to overnight hours the eastern half of the ArkLaTex may see storms and rain.
The Strong Prediction Center trimmed back the Marginal Risk for severe weather for today. Now, areas along and north of I-20 are included in the Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5). If storms do become severe, the primary threat will be for strong, damaging wind gusts with small hail and an isolated tornado on the lower end of threats.
Ahead of the front, temperatures should still warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. A few models and latest trend on satellite/radar are showing showers ahead of the front this morning and afternoon are possible, so keep the rain gear handy. Since some of this will happen during the LSU vs OSU game, make sure to stay updated.
Sunday- rain looks to have a second round in the morning to afternoon hours as the front passes. Some of the rain may be heavy at times with a few thunderstorms as well. Highs will reach the low 60s. Sunday evening, we should all be dry.
Monday, the above average temperatures may be missed because afternoon highs are only in the mid 50s, but it'll be a mostly sunny and dry day. New Years Eve, highs are in the mid and upper 50s. Late evening festivities will be enjoyed in cooler weather and dry skies.
Have a wonderful weekend, stay weather aware and Geaux Tigers!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
