Tracking Saturday storm chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Friday morning! As we finish up the final full week of 2019 we are tracking our next strong cold front that will be pushing through the ArkLaTex this weekend. This front will bring the chance for some strong storms with some gusty winds. Some isolated severe weather can't be ruled out as well. Behind the front expect cooler temperatures as we head into next week. Later next week we will likely begin 2020 with more rain and thunderstorms.
As for your Friday expect cloudy skies all throughout the day with some showers popping up as well. Even with the shower chances it will be another warm day with our high temperatures more than likely being just able to creep into the low 70s.
As we head into the weekend expect the rain chances to go up. Saturday will be the chance for some isolated strong and severe thunderstorms as the cold front moves through. Those storms will more than likely occur during the afternoon hours Saturday. Temperatures Saturday should once again be able to make it into the low 70s. Sunday will see showers chances during the morning hours before clearing skies take over during the afternoon hours as temperatures will be cooling off as well.
Heading through next week expect sunny skies for the first half of the week, but our next weather maker will be arriving late Wednesday and into Thursday bringing more wet weather.
So get ready to give those umbrellas a workout over the next week across the ArkLaTex. Have a great Friday and rest of 2019!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.