Tips to keep you from becoming a target after Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - So you’ve opened all the gifts and enjoyed them all day? Your next step is probably getting rid of all opened boxes, but be careful not to attract too much attention.
Sgt. Don Coppola with the Baton Rouge Police Department says this is the time when burglars make their move. Homeowners who unintentionally show off their gifts are often prime targets.
“This season, you do historically see an uptick in crime. Don’t put the boxes out on the roadway. Maybe break the boxes down, put them in a garbage bag, just don’t have anything on the street that may spark somebody’s interest,” said Coppola.
Law enforcement officials caution that even boxes of inexpensive items could gain the attention of wandering eyes.
“Even if it’s not what it is, you don’t want people to have the urge to go find out for themselves," Coppola said.
Coppola also suggests refraining from over advertising your gifts on social media - a platform criminals often take advantage of.
“We don’t want to help them in any way,” said Coppola.
The season of giving could become the season of taking if you’re not careful.
