SPD on scene of dollar store armed robbery; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Detectives with Shreveport police are on the scene following a robbery on Friday morning.
Officers got the call around 11 a.m. to the new Dollar Tree store at the corner of Jefferson Paige and Pines Road.
The suspect walked into the store with a handgun demanding money from the safe. The manager complied, giving the robber an undisclosed amount of money.
Police at the scene say no one was injured. The suspect ran from the store and maybe in a nearby neighborhood.
Officers describe the suspect as a tall man wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
