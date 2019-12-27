Shreveport-Bossier Salvation Army continues to take donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Shreveport-Bossier City is continuing to help people after the holidays.
Lt. Tami Ellis and Earl Hedges stopped by the KSLA studios to discuss the charitable donations received during the holidays and their plans to continue to help the community. Even right before going on air Lt. Ellis received a phone call for a donation of $10,000.
Earl C. Hedges JR. recently became homeless and now he sees how much the Salvation Army does for the community.
“Well, so I became homeless due to the fact that most of my family has passed away and so I have no other support, said Hedges Jr. I seek out services that can help me and of course where ever I go the Salvation Army is always there.”
The Salvation Army has over 100 beds for anyone looking for shelter and also a separate area for just women and children. They also have a canteen feed mobile unit to feed people who cannot make it to the shelter and many other services.
If you would like to donate or sign up as a volunteer visit the Salvation Army website.
