Over 6,000 Louisianans still owe nearly $2M in accidentally issued tax refunds

(WAFB) - It’s a good idea for Louisianans to keep an eye on their mail. Some residents may be getting billed by the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR).
Around 6,230 Louisiana taxpayers have yet to return double tax refunds accidentally sent out in March. LDR was still attempting to collect $1,895,749 as of Monday, Dec 23. Those 6,000 plus taxpayers are still being sent collection notices in an effort to retrieve the money.
In March, Division of Administration spokesman, Jacques Berry, told WAFB a file ran “abnormally,” causing duplicate refunds for thousands of taxpayers. The issue was first discovered Wednesday, Mar. 13. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor later reported 66,780 individual income tax refunds totaling $26.9 million were refunded to taxpayers twice.
By April, more than $23 million of the tax refund overpayments were recovered. A total of 12,650 letters were sent to taxpayers who still owed money on April 15, telling them they have 30 days to pay the balance before they face interest and penalties. LDR reported it received around 6,400 responses and collected $2,500,802 as a result of the letters.
The remaining taxpayers who have yet to return the money are subject to the ongoing collections process. They can contact LDR to return the full amount of owed money, or set up a repayment plan.
