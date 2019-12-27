Gov. Edwards wagers Tony’s Seafood that LSU will beat Oklahoma in CFP Semifinal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has made a friendly wager with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt a day before the two states’ college football teams face off in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Edwards is wagering seafood from Tony’s Seafood restaurant in Baton Rouge that the Tigers will win. In a tweet, Edwards said he is not worried “because LSU is going to win.”
Stitt is wagering Oklahoma ribeye steaks and is confident that his Sooners will win, saying “I know I won’t have to pay up. Looking forward to some Tony’s Seafood.”
Edwards won an LSU wager earlier this month when he bet Georgia Governor Brian Kemp that the Tigers would beat the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 7.
LSU won the game 37-10. Kemp owed Edwards a Georgia gift basket.
Kickoff for the matchup of No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 28.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.