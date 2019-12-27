Fatal fire claims 2 lives, crews remain on scene

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS (KSLA) - Two people are dead following a fatal fire on Thursday night in Southwest Arkansas.
Crews were called to a home north of Fouke on Highway 71.
Authorities say two people, a brother and a sister, died in the blaze. She was 66 and the brother was 55.
There were three people in the house at the time — one person was able to get out.
After the flames were extinguished, crews were called out again after it was learned that the fire had rekindled around 9 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The county fire marshal has yet to start his investigation because the scene is still too hot.
The bodies will be sent to Little Rock for autopsies.
