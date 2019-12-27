EYE ON THE TITLE: Ja’Marr Chase’s parents are excited to watch son, Tigers play in CFP Semifinal

“Yeah it’s surreal because ya know, I keep saying we don’t get a chance to think about it. We don’t get a chance to enjoy that day. We on the 24-hour route. It was fun. You know we had a good time now we gotta get back home and we gotta get to work and we gotta take care of everything. Then the next thing you know it’s game time again. We gotta get ready to go back to Baton Rouge and go to the game. Ya know it’s like you only get a couple of games. You know we gotta finish up strong. We came too far. That’s the Joe Brady,” Jimmy said.