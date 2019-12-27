Dudley DeBosier offering codes for free Uber rides on New Year’s Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers in Baton Rouge is offering free Uber rides home on New Year’s Eve in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport.
The firm wants people to ring in the new year responsibly.
HOW IT WORKS
- On Dec. 31, the firm will send registered users an Uber code if they’re traveling home from the downtown areas of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, or Shreveport
- The code will cover a one-way ride up to $25
The code expires at 2 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. Click here for FAQs. Click here to register for your free code.
