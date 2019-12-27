Cold front bring storms Saturday, then dry weather to end 2019

(KSLA) - The next cold front will arrive tomorrow bringing lots of rain and storms. Through the afternoon and evening, the rain chances will be the highest. There is still a marginal risk for severe storms as the cold front passes through.
This evening, it will remain cloudy with not much sunshine. It will also be quite warm. Temperatures will remain in the 60s most of the evening. In some cases, it will stay in the 60s overnight too. So, you likely do not need a jacket this evening. I do still have a 20% chance of rain though.
Tonight, the temperatures will not cool down much at all. Only a couple degrees. Many places will wake up to the 60s in the morning. There will only be a couple exceptions with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. I am also keeping a 20% chance of rain tonight. There could be a few sprinkles from time to time. Fog could also be an issue once again. USe caution if you will be out on the roads tonight or Saturday morning.
Our next weather maker will arrive tomorrow. A slow moving cold front will be pushing into the ArkLaTex and will bring rain and storms. The cold front will likely arrive Saturday night. The rain will still be likely in the afternoon, evening and overnight.
Saturday will have the best chance of rain. I have raised the chance up to 80%. There will be heavy downpours along with a few storms. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. A marginal risk has now been issued for the entire ArkLaTex. That is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. While, the severe threat is low, it is still possible.
I am optimistic that the heaviest may still miss us. Some of the computer models are trying to insist that the heaviest rain will go just to our north. I want to say that is where more of the severe weather could take place. We will still have heavy rainfall, yes, but the worst of it may miss us. Don't let down your guard though. We will still have the potential for some of the severe weather.
Sunday will start off cloudy and rainy, but will end much better. I am betting on some early morning showers, then the clouds will clear away by the afternoon. The sunshine will reappear too! I have a 40% chance of rain, but that is for the morning hours. Temperatures will not warm up much though. It will be warming up to only the upper 50s and lower 60s. Still a nice day by the afternoon.
After the cold front passes through, the rain chances will go down, and the temperatures will drop as a result. By Monday next week, I have a high temperature in the mid 50s. You may be able to use your newly acquired Christmas sweaters after all! Tuesday will also be a nice day. So, the final two days of 2019 look to have great weather with sunshine and normal temperatures in the 50s.
Our next weather maker will arrive Wednesday or Thursday next week. So, it will be a wet start to 2020. There will be a lot of rain possible by Thursday, but I am more confident of there being no severe weather. Temperatures will hang around the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Don’t take your day for granted! Have a great weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.