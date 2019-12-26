Wet and storm weekend ahead

Saturday, our next weather maker arrives in the form of a cold front. In the morning, clouds and maybe a few light showers will occur. By the afternoon, i'm expecting much of the same story but with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The front will actually begin moving in Saturday evening and push through overnight. Showers and thunderstorms may develop, some on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center's outlook has a Marginal Risk for severe weather that day. Stay weather aware, we'll keep you updated.