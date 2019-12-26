Wet and storm weekend ahead

Happy Thursday ArkLaTex! Many may still be celebrating the holidays or getting ready for the travel back home, but the weather this weekend may affect your plans. Before then, gloomy but warm weather are still in the forecast for today and Friday.
This morning, patchy fog may develop in a some areas across the ArkLaTex. Most prone areas will likely be in northwest Louisiana and lower east Texas. By mid morning, the fog will dissipate and not be an issue. Temperatures will stay on the mild side once again in the 50s this morning, but highs today will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Friday, mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain mainly in the afternoon. Light rain may develop across the region, but not expecting any heavy downpours. Also, not everyone will see rain. Any plans should be monitored, but mostly good to go. Highs Friday are back in the low 70s.
Saturday, our next weather maker arrives in the form of a cold front. In the morning, clouds and maybe a few light showers will occur. By the afternoon, i'm expecting much of the same story but with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The front will actually begin moving in Saturday evening and push through overnight. Showers and thunderstorms may develop, some on the strong to severe side. The Storm Prediction Center's outlook has a Marginal Risk for severe weather that day. Stay weather aware, we'll keep you updated.
Sunday, by early morning, a few lingering showers are likely, but will move out by the time most head out to church. Most of the day's weather will be fairly nice. Temperatures in the afternoon will be cooler than the last couple of days in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Have a great day!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.