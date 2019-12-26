Walk-On’s Independence Bowl kicks off on Dec. 26

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In just a few hours the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will face off against the University of Miami Hurricanes in the 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl.
Both teams arrived in Shreveport on Saturday, Dec. 21 — and since then they’ve been practicing, as well as visiting with local organizations within the community.
Kick-off begins at 3 p.m. and this year the Independence Stadium will have a clear bag policy. Large purses, briefcases, backpacks, cinch bags and fanny packs that are not clear are just some of the bags not allowed inside the stadium.
Bowl tickets range from $30 to $45 dollars and are still available HERE.
Before the game there’s plenty of free events and activities for families to enjoy.
At 9 a.m. the Krewe of Gemini will kick off game day with a free parade over at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets. Also, a pep rally and a battle of the bands that will finish the parade off at the end of the Boardwalk.
At 10 a.m., over at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, the Coca-Cola Fan Fest and Tailgate Party will begin. This event will last until 3 p.m. and will feature local cuisine, live music and inflatables for children.
Following the game there will be an after-party at Great Raft Brewing on 1251 Dalzell Street in Shreveport. The after-party will feature local beer, live music and food trucks.
