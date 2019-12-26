Storm chances increase Saturday ahead of our next cold front

(KSLA) - There is now a better chance of rain on Saturday with an increase chance of strong to severe storms. A marginal risk has been issued for storms across the ArkLaTex. As a cold front sweeps through the area, showers and storms will be developing.
This evening, it will be warm, just like the last few days. Temperatures will remain in the 60s most of the evening. There will be a few clouds here and there, but still no rain. It should be a nice evening for any plans.
Tonight, fog will once again be an issue. Visibility will be dropping to less than one mile by the morning hours around sunrise. You will need to use caution and your low beam headlights if you're planning on being out on the roads. Temperatures will be warmer tonight. It will only cool to the mid 50s.
Friday will be a gloomy day. It will still be cloudy with little to no sunshine. I do have a 20% chance of rain. If we do see some rain, it will be on the light side with no heavy downpours. It wouldn't be a bad idea to have your rain gear to be on the safe side. The rain will be possible just abut anytime during the day. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s and lower 70s, so it will be another warm day.
Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend. A slow moving cold front will be pushing into the ArkLaTex and will bring some rain and storms. The cold front will likely arrive Saturday night. The rain will still be likely all day though. The better chance of rain will be in the afternoon and evening.
Saturday will have the best chance of rain. I have raised the chance up to 70%. There will be heavy downpours along with a few storms. Some of these storms could be on the strong side. A marginal risk has now been issued for the entire ArkLaTex. That is a 1 on a scale of 1-5. While, the severe threat is low, it is still possible.
I am optimistic that the heaviest may still miss us. Some of the computer models are trying to insist that the heaviest rain will go just to our north. I want to say that is where more of the severe weather could take place. We will still have heavy rainfall, yes, but the worst of it may miss us.
Sunday will now likely have a nice change in the weather. I am betting on some early morning showers, then the clouds will clear away by the afternoon. The sunshine will reappear too! I have a 20% chance of rain, but that is for the early morning. Likely even before sunrise. Temperatures will not warm up much though. It will be warming up to only the upper 50s and lower 60s. Still a nice day by the afternoon.
After the cold front passes through, the rain chances will go down, and the temperatures will drop as a result. By Monday next week, I have a high temperature in the mid 50s. You may be able to use your newly acquired Christmas sweaters after all! Tuesday will also be a nice day. So, the final two days of 2019 look to have great weather with sunshine and normal temperatures in the 50s.
Don’t take your day for granted! Have a great rest of the week!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
