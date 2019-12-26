Shopper leaves store with full cart without paying; SPD seeks idenity

Police tell Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers this probably isn't the first time this happened. (Source: Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers)
By KSLA Digital Team | December 26, 2019 at 12:22 PM CST - Updated December 26 at 12:33 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Do you know who this is? Shreveport police is working to identify this person after they left a store without paying for the items in their cart.

It happened on Dec. 6 in a business located in the 1300 block of E. 70th Street.

Police believe this isn’t the first time this has happened, according to a Caddo Parish CrimeStoppers post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Please provide CAD # 19-189907 with your tip.

