Husband tried rescuing wife from deadly Benton house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - For the fourth time in the last eight days — a house fire in Northwest Louisiana has turned fatal.
That brings the death toll to 5 after fires in Shreveport, Coushatta, Cullen and now Benton, Louisiana, all starting on Tuesday, Dec. 17. This latest tragedy unfolded just after 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve in the 200 block of James Street in Benton.
Firefighters would find the victim's body not long after putting out the flames.
The victim's husband, 48-year-old Pete Cobb, said he had just returned home from work, when he spotted the smoke coming from their mobile home.
Cobb told us his wife, 45-year-old mother-of-two Christy Parker, actually made it outside — only to rush back in to save their dog, a chihuahua named Miss Bell, which somehow did survive.
Cobb described finding his wife in their back bedroom and got her all the way to the door.
When he jumped out to breathe before turning to grab his wife’s hand — she was no longer there.
“As soon as it got the back door open I had to still open the storm door in the back," Cobb said. "And I just dove out on the ground and got me some air, started yelling, ‘baby’ because she wasn’t behind me.”
Cobb recalled trying twice to find her inside but could not, even suffering severe burns on his hands in the process
"I was going back in. I was wetting down and I'd gotten my bandana to where I could put it over my face. I was going to get my wife," said Cobb, fighting back tears.
But by then fire crews were on the scene and Cobb couldn't get back inside.
This grieving husband tell us when he had first arrived the fire was limited to a bedroom with smoke and flames seen in a window, but then spread so quickly.
Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating the deadly fire.
For Cobb it’s just the latest family tragedy, losing his father last month, and stepmother back in June. He also lost his half-brother Jack Cobb, back in February 2018 when he drowned in Wallace Lake.
The family has set up a fundraising site on Facebook to help with funeral expenses and clothing for Pete Cobb who lost all his belongings in the fire.
