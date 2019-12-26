Holiday gift return rules

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Chances are there are some gifts you would like to return or exchange now that Christmas is over.
Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau to help you be fully prepared for the return process:
·Check the fine print on the receipt. Every store has a different return policy when it comes to refunds and exchanges. Before you make a purchase, find out if the store has a return policy and, if so, how it works. Understand that policies can change during the holiday season and may not apply to sale items. Ask the seller if they offer cash refunds, exchanges, or only store credit. Store policies are usually posted at the check-out counter or printed on the back of receipts.
·Understand online store return policies. If you are shopping online, search for the seller’s return policy and read it through before clicking “buy.” Find out if they accept returns or exchanges, and who pays the shipping when an item is returned. In some cases, you can save on shipping fees by returning an online purchase to the local brick-and-mortar store.
·Always keep the receipt handy. If you received an item as a gift be sure to ask for the gift receipt and if they didn’t get one ask for the original receipt. Most stores will only accept returns and exchanges if you can present the item with its receipt and original packaging. Always include a gift receipt with items you give and hold on to any gift receipts you receive.
·Bring your ID. Some stores use computerized return systems that detect abuse. To avoid holiday return scams, many stores ask to see your ID when you return an item. Sometimes retailers require you bring your ID and the original form of payment. If this is the policy of the store where your gift is from, you may need the assistance of the gift giver in order to be reimbursed.
Now if you want to return a gift from amazon you can do so until the end of January. Items shipped by Amazon between November 1 and December 31 of this year, can be returned until January 31 of the following year for a full refund. For any other questions about Amazon returns view their guidelines here.
