Holiday gift return rules

·Check the fine print on the receipt. Every store has a different return policy when it comes to refunds and exchanges. Before you make a purchase, find out if the store has a return policy and, if so, how it works. Understand that policies can change during the holiday season and may not apply to sale items. Ask the seller if they offer cash refunds, exchanges, or only store credit. Store policies are usually posted at the check-out counter or printed on the back of receipts.