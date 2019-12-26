Furever Friends - Louie

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This week’s Furever Friend is Louie. He and his brother came to Pet Savers about three weeks ago. Louie’s brother has already been adopted but Louie will be available on January 10.
Louie is a one-year-old Terrier-mix. Pet Savers is working to get Louie up-to-date on all his shots and get him neutered. He’s a friendly, sweet dog and should have no problem around children. He’s not expected to get much bigger than he is right now.
Remember, Pet Savers can always use volunteer help. With the cold here, blankets are needed. They can also take donations of dog food and monetary donations.
To learn more about Louie or to find out more about animal adoption, please visit petsaversshreveport.org.
