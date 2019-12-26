Christmas Eve crash claims South Arkansas man’s life

NASHVILLE, Ark. (KSLA) — A Christmas Eve crash claimed the life of a South Arkansas man.
Arkansas State Police has identified the victim as 44-year-old Donal Robinson, of Nashville, Ark.
The one-vehicle accident happened at 9:52 p.m. Dec. 24 on Mount Pleasant Road at Nashville, Ark.
Robinson was driving a 2015 Ford F-150 south in a curve on Mount Pleasant Road when the truck ran off the road and overturned several times, a preliminary crash report shows.
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.
