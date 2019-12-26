The best days to travel after Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A record number of people are expected to travel this holiday season, with the biggest rush anticipated the day after Christmas.
According to AAA more Americans than ever on record – 115.6 million – will travel this holiday season, from Saturday, Dec. 21 through Wednesday, Jan. 1. That’s an increase of 3.9% since last year, or 4.3 million more people traveling for the holidays.
The best time to travel home after Christmas is Friday and Saturday. And the worst days Thursday and Sunday. AAA predicts traffic delays the day after Christmas, especially during the afternoon rush.
The Shreveport Regional Airport tells us they’ve had a busy holiday season and a majority of their flights this week are either sold out or at capacity. Also, something to take into consideration is the weather. If you are traveling north be sure you stay up to date with the weather and flight updates as well. Below are cities and the worst days to travel along with the peak hours to drive.
The holiday travel season can be a stressful time. Here are some tips to help prevent road rage:
·Do Not Offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes, or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.
·Be Tolerant and Forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it is not personal.
·Do Not Respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle and contact 9-1-1 if needed.
