Woman shot 5 times during drive-by in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman is in critical but stable condition following a drive-by shooting on Christmas Eve, police say.
It happened about 6:54 p.m. Tuesday on Malcolm Street in Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Multiple shots were fired; and the woman was struck five times, authorities said.
The shooter possibly was in a dark-colored Jeep, police said.
No further information about the vehicle or the gunman has been released.
Shreveport police still have three units on the scene between Hearne and Werner avenues, dispatch records show.
