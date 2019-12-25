Severely battered child left untreated for 30 hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being brought to the hospital by his mother.
Arrest affidavits show the child has:
- a collapsed lung,
- four broken ribs,
- intestinal bleeding,
- liver damage,
- kidney damage,
- first- and second-degree burns, and,
- black eyes.
Now his mother and father are in jail, each charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.
They were arrested Monday night by Shreveport police.
Jessica D. Fisher, 26, of the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue in Shreveport, was arrested at 8 p.m. and booked into the City Jail at 8:59 p.m. that day, booking records show.
Kevin Wiggins, 28, of the 3500 block of Stonewall Street in Shreveport, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Monday and booked into the City Jail at 11:34 p.m.
Authorities suspect that the boy was beaten about 1 p.m. Saturday at her apartment, arrest affidavits show.
Other small children were in the household when the battery occurred, according to the documents.
Fisher alleged that the father caused the child’s injuries while she was at work, an investigator’s narrative says.
She has denied battering her son, an affidavit states, but has admitted to seeing the toddler’s injuries and waiting about 30 hours before seeking medical treatment for him.
"Accused admitted to leaving child (seemingly) lifeless throughout the night while she went to several parties throughout town."
Fisher also reportedly admitted to using bleach to clean the apartment after the battery occurred.
Wiggins also was arrested on an unrelated warrant charging him with one count of possession of marijuana. And he faces 13 traffic-related charges.
