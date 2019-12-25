Next weather maker arrives Saturday

(KSLA) - Our next weather maker will be a cold front arriving Saturday. There will be heavy rain along with a few storms. There will not be any severe weather though. Temperatures will also cool down behind the cold front as a result.
This evening, the weather will still be nice on this Christmas Day. There will be a few clouds around, but no rain. If you are heading to any Christmas parties, you will not have to worry about the rain. The temperatures will also be quite warm. It will only cool down to the mid 50s. You may not even need a jacket!
Tonight, the temperature will cool down a little more. it will be quite warm compared to where the temperature should be in the morning this time of the year. It should be closer to the upper 30s! Instead, it will only cool to the upper 40s and lower 50s. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, but still not rain. I would also be aware of fog that will likely develop late tonight. In some areas, it will be pretty dense.
Thursday will have the clouds back on the increase. Through most of the day, it should be mostly cloudy. So, I would not expect much sunshine. There should not be any rain from these clouds. It will still be a warm day, despite the lack of sunshine. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s.
Friday will be a gloomy day. It will still be cloudy with little to no sunshine. I do have a 20% chance of rain. Overall, I think you can leave the house without your rain gear. If we do see some rain, it will be on the light side with no heavy downpours. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Our next weather maker will arrive this weekend. A slow moving cold front will be pushing into the ArkLaTex and will bring some rain. The cold front will likely arrive Saturday night. The rain will still be likely all day though.
Saturday as of now looks to have the best chance of rain. I have kept the chance up to 60%. There will be heavy downpours along with a few storms. The severe threat looks to stay low. I do not anticipate any severe weather as the front passes through.
Sunday will now likely have a nice change in the weather. I am betting on some early morning showers, then the clouds will clear away by the afternoon. The sunshine will reappear too! I have a 10% chance of rain, but that is for the early morning. Likely even before sunrise. Temperatures will not warm up much though. It will be warming up to only the upper 50s and lower 60s.
After the cold front passes through, the rain chances will go down, and the temperatures will drop as a result. By Monday next week, I have a high temperature in the lower 50s. You may be able to use your newly acquired Christmas sweaters after all!
Don’t take your day for granted! Merry Christmas everyone! Make it a great week!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
