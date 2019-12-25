Merry Christmas! Santa brings warm weather.

Merry Christmas! I hope your day goes well with family, friends, or just your pets. If you were a fan of yesterdays weather, then you'll like today. One difference with today's warm weather, is we'll have slightly more cloud cover. Enjoy the dryness today and tomorrow, because rain chances come back by this weekend.
This morning as you wake, temperatures will range from the upper 40s and low 50s this morning. There may be areas of patchy fog on the roads, but it'll evaporate by mid morning. This afternoon highs will once again reach the low 70s in the ArkLaTex. Doesn't feel like winter right? Our average for this time of year is in the mid 50s.
Overnight temperatures will stay mild and drop to the low 50s. Thursday, as your headed to work in the morning it'll be mild and partly cloudy, but still dry throughout the day. Highs around 72 for Thursday with winds out of the south. Overnight temperatures Thursday are in the low 50s as well.
Friday, I'd keep the rain gear handy. Although rain chances are fairly low, you may see a few drops in the morning with better chances in the evening. I'm not expecting a washout by any means so no need to cancel plans.
Saturday, a slow moving cold front will gradually sag southeastward into the ArkLaTex bringing a greater chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms that day. So far, none of it looks severe, but if anything chances we'll let you know. Highs still expected to reach 70.
Sunday, rain should taper off by early morning. The rest of the day will looks nice with highs reaching the low 60s.
From your KSLA family, Merry Christmas everyone and Happy Holidays!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
